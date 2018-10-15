हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
State Bank of India

SBI launches YONO shopping festival; offers up to 40% discount

All SBI credit and debit card holders will get an additional 10 percent cashback over and above discounts provided by the merchants on YONO.

New Delhi: India's biggest lender State Bank of India has announced shopping festival through its comprehensive digital service platform YONO (acronym for ‘You Only Need One’) app.

The YONO shopping festival will start on October 16 and run through October 21.

'This festive season there are exclusive and best-in-class offers from top 14 e-commerce merchants for the YONO Shopping Festival along with attractive financing options to all SBI customers,” SBI has said.

The  YONO shopping festival will also offer host of attractive offers on electronics, fashion, gifting, jewellery, furniture, travel, and hospitality.

SBI has partnered with Amazon, Jabong, Myntra, Kalyan, Caratlane, PCJ, Pepperfry, OYO, Tata Cliq, Yatra, Easemytrip, Firstcry, IGP, Ferns & Petals, etc for the shopping festival.

All SBI credit and debit card holders will get an additional 10 percent cashback over and above discounts provided by the merchants on YONO.

SBI has said that YONO so far is associated with over 85 e-merchants. YONO can be accessed through Android and iOS powered mobile phones, and on the web through a browser.

