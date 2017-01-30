Soon, you could recall, edit messages after sending them on WhatsApp

New Delhi: WhatsApp users could soon recall or edit messages that they have sent to other contacts, as per media reports.

The feature is reportedly being tested on iPhone beta and Android beta app.

As per @WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp for Android versions 2.17.25 and 2.17.26 have the new edit and revoke features.

The recall message option on WhatsApp will however be applicable only if your contact has not recieved the message. This can be done by long pressing a sent message.

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature for iPhone in which users can queue messages without internet connection.

All iPhone users running iOS 7 or higher can now download the latest WhatsApp version 2.17.1.