Soon, you could recall, edit messages after sending them on WhatsApp
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:37
New Delhi: WhatsApp users could soon recall or edit messages that they have sent to other contacts, as per media reports.
The feature is reportedly being tested on iPhone beta and Android beta app.
As per @WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp for Android versions 2.17.25 and 2.17.26 have the new edit and revoke features.
The recall message option on WhatsApp will however be applicable only if your contact has not recieved the message. This can be done by long pressing a sent message.
WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature for iPhone in which users can queue messages without internet connection.
All iPhone users running iOS 7 or higher can now download the latest WhatsApp version 2.17.1.
First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:37
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- PM Narendra Modi's speech at NCC rally in Delhi - Watch
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- Aus Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal — As it happened...