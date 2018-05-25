Tinder testing new location-sharing feature 'Places' for finding better match

New Delhi: Popular dating app Tinder is testing a new location-sharing feature called Places. The feature is aimed at helping people find better match for themselves – people who like to hang out in the same bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Tinder Places feature for now will be available only for public beta test in Australia and Chile.

“Introducing Places—Tinder’s latest feature designed to help you discover new people who hang where you hang. Now, you not only have something in common, you also have a genuine icebreaker and your first-date spot,” a Tinder blog read.

Tinder has also explained how the new feature works. Tap the pin next to the familiar flame at the top of your Discovery screen to access Places. You can opt in by tapping “Turn Places On.” Start going places and you can then swipe on potential matches who have also visited the same cool spots.

You can turn Places on and off at any time. "If you don’t want anyone to know that you were at the library, we’ll keep your secret. Just know that if you ever need a study buddy, you can count on Places to be there," Tinder wrote.

The blog further said that you won’t be included in a new place until after you’ve left. Even if you cross paths with someone at the coffee shop, Tinder won't show you there until later unless it’s somewhere you’ve already included in your Places.

Tinder recently suffered a brief outage after its users got stuck in Facebook login process where they were asked for extra permissions, only to be sent back to the original Facebook log-in request.

Tinder users faced login issues in the wake of Facebook altering its developer frameworks in the name of "improving data privacy". Since a user needs a Facebook account to log into Tinder, this bug has reportedly affected Tinder's entire user base.