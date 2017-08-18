True Balance's latest feature enables users to manage, recharge, earn rewards

New Delhi: True Balance, India`s leading mobile balance management service app unveiled interesting features on its new version which enables users to manage, recharge and earn their rewards all in one go.With over 1.2 billion user base, True Balance introduced another feature letting users pin their favorite contacts within the app.

True Balance with its new updated version adds a few exciting advancements to the application.

The updated version of True Balance app can be downloaded from Google Playstore.Check, recharge and earn: Users can check, earn and recharge in one go with just one tapPin the number as favorite: The pin feature of True Balance allows the user to pin up to eight favorites in single sim and seven in the dual sim and recharge them with just one tap.

The recharge page would also show a history of recent recharges which make recharges the easiest for the users.

Hence, with the help of this feature, without typing the entire number to recharge, users can just select contacts from their phone book and recharge them instantly.

Referral Rewards and cash back: With the new version users can earn rewards not only on their recharges but on their friend`s recharges as well.

First time your friend recharges by debit or credit card, you get Rs.10.

On the other two subsequent recharges done by your friend by debit or credit card you get, Rs. five each time.

Launched in 2014, True Balance has been providing various features around managing phone bills to pre-paid users in India and allows users to know how much data has been consumed, how much money is left and how many days for the next recharge with just a swipe.