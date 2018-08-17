हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter removes developer tools in third-party apps

The changes will affect third-party Twitter apps including Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon and Tweetings.

New Delhi: Microblogging app Twitter has removed support for some outdated but key developer tools in third-party apps, aiming to deliver better experiences for its users.

In a blog post, Twitter announced that it has removed support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, replaced previous Twitter for Windows app with Progressive Web App.

The changes will affect third-party Twitter apps including Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon and Tweetings.

“In order to prioritize making these experiences great, we’ve chosen to stop investing in other products — including two legacy developer tools used by about 1 percent of third-party developers. This means that some Twitter-like apps will not be able to function the exact same way as before. For example, instead of Tweets automatically streaming in like they once did in some third-party apps, you might need to pull to refresh like you do in Twitter-owned apps and sites. Several of the most popular apps have already made updates so that you can continue using them with minimal disruption," said Rob Johnson, Director of Product at Twitter.

 

