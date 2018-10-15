हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp 'delete message for everyone' feature to soon get a new update

'Delete for Everyone' allows users to revoke their messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or a group.

WhatsApp &#039;delete message for everyone&#039; feature to soon get a new update

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature called that will set the time or duration for the "Delete for Everyone" feature.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, says that the messaging platform is soon going to rollout a new feature on the existing 'delete message for everyone' wherein if the recipient does not receive the delete request for the message in 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds then the message will not be deleted.

Take for instance, you sent a message to your friend and now you want to use the 'delete for everyone' option. In this case you will have to delete the sent message within the above mentioned time. If you want to delete the message later than that, you might not be able to do so.

Last year, WhatsApp officially rolled out the 'Delete for Everyone' that allowed its users to revoke their messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or a group.

Messages you successfully delete for everyone are being be replaced with "This message was deleted" in your recipients' chats. Similarly, if you see "This message was deleted" in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone.

