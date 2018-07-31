हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp group calling for voice, video rolled out to Android, iOS users

The group calling feature supports up to four people simultaneously and is available for both voice and video options.

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out its much anticipated group calling feature for iOS and Android users.

"Over the last couple years, people have enjoyed making voice and video calls on WhatsApp. In fact, our users spend over 2 billion minutes on calls per day. We're excited to announce that group calls for voice and video are coming to WhatsApp starting today," WhatsApp wrote in its blog post.

To make a call, just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new "add participant" button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call.

“Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we've designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions. The feature is currently rolling out on the iPhone and Android versions of our app,”  WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp users currently spend over two billion minutes on calls per day.

In other news, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to directly mute a particular chat from the notifications panel.

The feature is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.216, confirmed WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features before release.

The report said that the mute button will be placed right besides the reply button in the notification tab. However, the mute button will appear only after the WhatsApp user has got more than 51 messages from one contact.

