WhatsApp now allows Android users to download deleted media files: Reports

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has added a new feature for Android. The new feature lets users download deleted media files, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features has reported.

Previously, users could not retrieve deleted files or download them. WABetaInfo said that the deleted media files range from images, videos, GIFs and even voice messages. The report said that the feature has been added between the 2.18.106 and 2.18.110 updates in WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo has tweeted:

WhatsApp allows now to redownload deleted media!https://t.co/NMNHTG359t — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 14, 2018

Last month WhatsApp rolled out a new feature in a Beta update that will soon enable iOS, Android and Windows Phone users migrate their data to a new number without much hassle.

The new "Change Number" feature update is currently available in the 2.18.97 Android beta update on Google Play Store. It will come in iOS and Windows devices later.

The user can now choose if he wants to also notify some or all contacts. "You can also choose to notify contacts who you have a chat with," the report said.

The user will have to select the "Change Number" option in WhatsApp Settings and then Account.

After inserting the required old and new phone numbers, WhatsApp will ask which contacts have to be notified about your new number.

After the migration, in the recipient's phone, all shared messages in the old chat will be transferred in the new one and in the chat will appear a new bubble, indicating that the user has a new number, WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp now has 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day. It has over 200 million users in India.

With IANS Inputs