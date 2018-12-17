हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture mode for Android users

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.

WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture mode for Android users

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the much talked about Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Android users.

The feature will allow users to continue the video call on a minimised screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation.

The update is available now at Google Play with the latest WhatsApp`s version 2.18.380.

It was earlier available for Android beta users running Android operating system (OS version 4.4 and above) only. The PiP feature was rolled out in January for the iOS users.

In August, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp, reported that the messaging app will also be bringing Dark Mode feature for its users. Dark Mode will reduce the strain on the eyes for those who use the app in the dark or at night time.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.

 

Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp Picture in Picture modeWhatsApp PiP modeWhatsApp dark mode

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close