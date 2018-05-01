WhatsApp rolls out Restrict Group feature for admins

San Francisco: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out Restrict Group feature for iOS, Android and Windows Phone users giving group administrator the power to restrict other members from sending text messages, photographs, videos, GIFs, documents or voice messages in case the admin thinks so, according to WABetaInfo, a popular fan site tracking WhatsApp.

The Restrict Group feature was first spotted in last December and added Privacy settings in the group.

"All participants can normally edit the group description, icon and subject, but finally the administrator can restrict this feature today, preventing no-administrators to modify the group description," the website said.

How can you avail Restrict Group feature

WABetaInfo says that users will need to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.18.132 in order to remotely receive the activation of the feature.



This action can be managed in the Admin Settings, a new option located in Group Info that's visible to the administrator only.



In Admin Settings, the administrator can restrict who can change the group info.



Administrators can keep sharing media and chatting as normal as they restrict other members.



Once restricted, other members will simply have to read their messages and will not be able to respond.

They will have to use the "Message Admin" button to post a message or share media to the group. The message will need to be approved by the administrator before going through to the rest of the group.

The Facebook-owned app last week said that it is rolling out a new feature to let users see and download their account information and setting ahead to the new EU data privacy rules coming into force from May 25.

WhatsApp in its blog wrote that the company is updating its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy “where the law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is taking effect.”

The Request Account Info feature is now available for Android beta users. The company wrote, “In the coming weeks, you will be able to download and see the limited data that we collect. This feature will be rolling out to all users around the world on the newest version of the app.”

WhatsApp said that the Request Account Info feature will allow users to request and export a report of their WhatsApp account information and settings. Examples of this information includes the user's profile photo and group names.

With IANS Inputs