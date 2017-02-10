WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification to add extra security to chat messages

New Delhi: To dispel all doubts on security of chat messages on its platforms, WhatsApp has rolled out a two-step verification mechanism for all iOS, Android and Windows Phones.

A two-step verification, which has already been adopted by companies like Twitter, Instagram, Apple, LinkedIn, Google, and Microsoft, adds an extra layer of security to the platform.

To start using the two-step security feature, one will need to update WhatsApp.

Once updated, you can head over to Settings> Account -> Two-step verification to enable the feature.

The process involves linking an email address and setting a six-digit passcode.

The passcode will offer security to your chat messenger in case someone tries to access your WhatsApp account by entering your mobile number.

“Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your account,” the WhatsApp blog reads.

“When you have two-step verification enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you created using this feature.”

To ensure that you don't forget the passcode, WhatsApp will periodically prompt you to enter the passcode. The option of email id comes helps if someone forgets the pass code.