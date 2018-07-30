हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp testing 'mute button' option directly from notifications panel

The feature is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.216.

WhatsApp testing &#039;mute button&#039; option directly from notifications panel

New Delhi: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to directly mute a particular chat from the notifications panel.

The feature is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.216, confirmed WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features before release.

The report said that the mute button will be placed right besides the reply button in the notification tab. However, the mute button will appear only after the WhatsApp user has got more than 51 messages from one contact.

It may be recalled that last week, WhatsApp released a new update for devices with iOS 10 and above with "notification extension" that would allow users to see and download received media files from on-screen notifications itself.

Received by some iOS users, the new extension is part of WhatsApp's version 2.18.80 and would support download of images and Graphics Interchange Formats (GIFs) from the notifications in the user's auto-download option is deactivated, confirmed WABetaInfo.

Along with the option to download, the update would also enable users to preview the received media content on swiping down the notifications panel.

The new "notification extension" will be made available for users after Whatsapp adds improvements in the next updates, the report added.

There is no word yet when will this extension reach the Android users.

In its previous update, WhatsApp launched new features including the "forwarded" tag that goes along with messages that are being forwarded.

With IANS Inputs

