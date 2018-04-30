WhatsApp users can download account information and settings: Here's how to do

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to let users see and download their account information and setting ahead to the new EU data privacy rules coming into force from May 25.

The popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, in its blog wrote that the company is updating its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy “where the law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is taking effect.”

The Request Account Info feature is now available for Android beta users. The company wrote, “In the coming weeks, you will be able to download and see the limited data that we collect. This feature will be rolling out to all users around the world on the newest version of the app.”

WhatsApp said that the Request Account Info feature will allow users to request and export a report of their WhatsApp account information and settings. Examples of this information includes the user's profile photo and group names.

Here is how beta users can see and download account information and settings

Requesting a report

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Request account info.

Tap Request report.

The screen will update to Request sent.

Your report will be available approximately 3 days after the date requested.

Downloading and exporting a report

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Request account info > Download report.

A ZIP file will be downloaded to your phone. The ZIP file includes an HTML file that is easy to view, and a JSON file that could be ported to another app.

Once the file is downloaded to your phone, select Export report.