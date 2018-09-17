WhatsApp working on dark mode, swipe to reply features

New Delhi: One of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world –WhatsApp – is reportedly working on a series of updates that will make its Android platform more user friendly.

As per WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early the messaging app is testing dark mode and swipe to reply features for Android users.

The Swipe to reply feature, when comes to Android, will allow user to simply swipe right the message and the message will load in the reply context. This feature is currently available only in iOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the "Google Play Beta Program", bringing the version up to 2.18.282.

Another feature that the messaging app is currently working upon is the Dark Mode. This feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS. Dark Mode will reduce the strain on the eyes for those who use the app in the dark or at night time.

WABetaInfo tweeted:

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream

There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018

WABetaInfo had last month said that WhatsApp is working on "picture-in-picture mode" for Android platform. The feature, once rolled out, will allow users to continue the video call on a minimised screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation. However, the feature is not available for development reasons and it needs to get many other improvements before it is officially enabled for all WhatsApp users.

"For this reason, it's ok if you have updated your WhatsApp version and it's not working for you," the report added.