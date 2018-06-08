हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi MIUI 10 India

Xiaomi unveils updated OS MIUI 10 in India: All you want to know

The new colors and shapes will give MIUI 10 a much fresher look.

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has announced the availability of its updated operating system - MIUI 10 - in India. The beta version will be rolled out later this month across various devices.

The MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta will be rolled out to the following devices:

Mi Mix 2, Mi 6,  Mi 5, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s , Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (TW), Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1 and  Redmi Y1 Lite.

Laying out the details of the MIUI 10, Xiaomi in its community page wrote, “the background expands to the whole screen, and cards with rounded corners layer up above it, giving you the feeling of structure. The spaces between the elements make the layout light and airy while signifying the transitions from item to item.”

Distinct labels in the Clock app minimize the time between you opening the app and setting an alarm or a timer. The time zones look much more informative with a map.

Xiaomi said that it has also revamped the panels for adjusting volume and brightness. “Instead of dragging a dot along the line, you can slide left or right at any place of the panel. The panel was also enlarged, so it’s much easier to control volume and brightness quickly,” the webpage said.

Users can also organize items in Recents in three ways: overlapping horizontally, not overlapping horizontally, and overlapping vertically.

Xiaomi on Thursday also launched its latest 'selfie' phone - Y2, priced at Rs 9,999 onwards. The handset will be available through Amazon and Mi.Com as well as the company's Mi Home stores from June 12. It includes an artificial intelligence enabled front camera among other features.

