close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

You may soon be able to revoke messages 5 minutes after sending it on WhatsApp

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 12:12
You may soon be able to revoke messages 5 minutes after sending it on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Some more good news seems to be coming for WhatsApp users. The instant messaging app is likely to bring new feature for the users which will make messaging more convenient.

 

Soon, you can transfer money via WhatsApp
MUST READ
Soon, you can transfer money via WhatsApp

As per media reports WhatsApp is soon going to bring a new feature that will allow users to revoke messages 5 minutes after sending it.

The new feature will allow users to recall or unsend messages they have sent, with some media reporting that users can even edit the sent messages.

The report was first published by @WABetaInfo –that states that the update will arrive for the for WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077.

Another update that might soon be rolled out for the users is the new formatting shortcuts. Users can now have access to shortcuts like Bold, Italic, Monospace and Strikethrough formatting.

Users on WhatsApp Android beta can test the feature. WhatsApp for Android version 2.17.148 has added new font shortcuts, some media reports have said.

After witnessing backlash over its Snapchat-like `Stories` feature, WhatsApp recently revived its text `Status` option while keeping its image-based replacement.

Users can open the `About` section of their profile to set a text `Status` and view other people`s updates by opening their contact.

First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 11:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.