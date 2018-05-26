Milestone achievement: Last hurdle cleared for first medical college in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Centre has allowed the Arunachal Pradesh government to start the next academic session at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun with an intake of 50 MBBS students, paving the way for the state's first medical college. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a Letter of Permission to the state government in this regard, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

This is another milestone achieved this year. I congratulate the state department of Health and Family Welfare, authorities of TRIHMS, newly-recruited faculty members, employees and would-be MBBS students on this achievement, Khandu said after receiving a copy of the letter.

The letter is the formal permission granted for the establishment of a new medical college at Naharlagun. The permission has been accorded initially for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as stated by the state government, an official release said.

The process of renewal of permission will continue till such time the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as norms of the Medical Council of India and the college is recognized, it said.

This college will be an invaluable asset for our generations to come and let us all pledge not to put any hindrance for personal interest in its growth, expansion and recognition, he appealed.