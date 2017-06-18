close
Afghanistan: Five suicide bombers storm Paktia Police Headquarters

As many as five suicide bombers attacked the police headquarters of eastern Paktia province on early Sunday morning, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, Najibullah Danish said.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:57
Afghanistan: Five suicide bombers storm Paktia Police Headquarters
Pic courtesy: ANI

As many as five suicide bombers attacked the police headquarters of eastern Paktia province on early Sunday morning, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, Najibullah Danish said.

Clashes are still going on, Tolo News reported.

A suicide bomber first detonated his explosives close to the parking area of the headquarters, followed by four other who tried to enter the compound.

Danish further informed that out of the five, three were killed. Two policemen were also killed.

The attack took place at about 6.30 a.m.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

AfghanistanPaktia Police HeadquartersInterior Ministry

