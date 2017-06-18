close
Anti-Pak Army protests held outside Karachi Press Club

Several demonstrators protested against the Pakistan Army outside the Karachi Press Club, alleging that the military establishment was responsible for extremism in the region.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:11
Anti-Pak Army protests held outside Karachi Press Club

Karachi: Several demonstrators protested against the Pakistan Army outside the Karachi Press Club, alleging that the military establishment was responsible for extremism in the region.

In a video posted by Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) activist Zahid Sindhi on Twitter on Sunday, people can be seen shouting slogans - "Yeh jo dehshad gardi hai, iske peechhey wardi hai" (Men in uniform are responsible for the terror), "yeh jo mullah gardi hai, iske peechhey wardi hai" (the Army is responsible for extremism).

The protestors also demanded the independence of Sindh from the state of Pakistan.

Earlier, Members of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held anti-Pakistan protests in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva against Islamabad`s use of brutal force against the Sindhi community.

The protest held on June 14 was also attended by representatives of the Baloch community, Gilgit and Baltistan, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and human rights defenders of other nations.

The WSC protested against enforced disappearances of Sindhi political activists, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other human rights abuses against Sindhi people.

The protestors raised, `Go go China go`, `Pakistan stop killing Sindhi people`, `No to CPEC` slogans.

A WSC representative told human rights defenders, "Sindhi people are facing one of the worst human rights atrocities in their history and in recent months there have been an intensification in disappearance of Sindhi political activists by Pakistani security agencies. In the last three months alone scores of renowned political activists and writers have been abducted."

"In all these cases, the state denies any role and the judiciary has also failed to provide any relief. We understand that these disappearances are part of an operation by the Pakistani state to create terror and stop political and civil society activists from raising their voices for democratic and human rights," he added.

