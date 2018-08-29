हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Iraq

At least 11 killed in suicide car bombing in western Iraq

A suicide bomber blew up a vehicle in the town of Al-Qaim in western Iraq today.  

File photo

Ramadi: A suicide bomber blew up a vehicle in the town of Al-Qaim in western Iraq today, killing at least 11 people, five of them security personnel, police said.

The town, on the Syrian border some 340 kilometres (215 miles) from Baghdad, was one of the last in Iraq to be recaptured from the Islamic State group in November last year.

The 9 am (0600 GMT) bombing also wounded 16 people -- 11 civilians and five security personnel, police Captain Mahmud Jassem said. 

