Babur-3: Five things to know about the Pakistan's 1st nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday successfully test-fired submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-3, and claimed the missile has been developed indigenously.

Here are five things to know about Babur-3

1- The range of the missile is 450 km (280 miles). Babur-3 could carry a nuclear warhead.

2- Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested earlier in December, last year.

3- The Babur-3 SLCM incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.

4- The missile features terrain hugging and sea skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and air defenses, in addition to certain stealth technologies, in an emerging regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment

5- Babur-3, a submarine-launched cruise missile, in a land-attack mode, is capable of delivering various types of payloads.

Babur-3 missile will provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence, says the Pakistani military