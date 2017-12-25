Blast in Afghan's Kabul close to intelligence agency
An explosion hit an area of Kabul close to a compound of Afghanistan`s national intelligence agency on Monday and casualties were likely, security officials said.
Reuters| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 09:27 AM IST
Comments |
Representational image (File pic)
KABUL: An explosion hit an area of Kabul close to a compound of Afghanistan`s national intelligence agency on Monday and casualties were likely, security officials said.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blast, which occurred close to the entrance of the National Directorate for Security complex.