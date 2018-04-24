हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brother registers forgery case against Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's former foreign minister

The brother of Hina Rabbani Khar has filed a forgery case against her.

File photo (PTI)

Islamabad: The brother of Pakistan`s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar has filed a forgery case against her and their father.

Abdul Khaliq Khar filed the fraud and forgery case against 25 people, including his sister and father Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, the Express Tribune reported.

Khaliq Khar alleged that the accused illegally transferred family property for which a complaint had already been filed at the directorate of anti-corruption. 

After an initial investigation, a fraud case was registered against the accused.

Khar was appointed as Pakistan`s youngest and first woman foreign minister by the PPP-led government which came to power after the 2008 elections.

