Indonesia

Indonesia earthquake-tsunami death toll reaches 1,234

''As of now, there are 1,234 dead,"  the national disaster agency spokesman said.

Image Credit: Reuters

Jakarta: The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.

"As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

