close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

AFP | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 15:50
Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

Tehran: Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed today that Iran had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that was a breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"The action was in line with boosting Iran's defence power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) or Resolution 2231," Dehghan said, according to the ISNA news agency, referring to a UN resolution that bans Iran from developing missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 15:50

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.