Iran's Rouhani warns those using 'threatening language'
Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned today that those using "threatening language" against Tehran would regret it as the regime faces increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the new US administration.
Rouhani was speaking at a march attended by hundreds of thousands in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
"This turnout is a response to false remarks by the new rulers in the White House and the people are telling the world through their presence that the Iranian people must be spoken to with respect," Rouhani said.
"Iranians will make those using threatening language against this nation regret it."
