Islamic State leader killed in Afghanistan
Kabul: An Islamic State (IS) militant group commander has been killed during a joint military operation in Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.
Qari Moneb was killed during an anti-terrorism operation by Afghan National Security and NATO-led Resolute Support troops, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.
However, the statement did not provide any further details, saying the February 1 operation was authorised by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Moneb was responsible for atrocities against residents in Achin district of Nangarhar province, and was involved in several bombings in the country.
The mountainous Nangarhar province which borders Pakistan, is an IS stronghold.
It has been the scene of heavy clashes between security forces and the IS since the emergence of the militant group in the country in 2015.
