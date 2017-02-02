JuD threatens countrywide protest over Hafiz Saeed's detention

Islamabad: Jamaat-ud-Dawa and other religious parties in Pakistan on Wednesday threatened to launch a countrywide protest movement if their leader Hafiz Saeed was not released immediately.

Saeed and four other JuD leaders were put under house arrest on the order of Punjab Province's Interior Ministry on Monday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.

JuD along with Difai (defence) Council of Pakistan (DCP), an umbrella coalition of more than 40 Pakistani Political and Religious parties, said the responsibility would lie with the rulers if the Kashmir movement suffered any disruption or weakness as result of the arrest.

They promised to take out a nationwide rally on February 5 to support the cause of Kashmiris on the instruction of Saeed.

DCP Chairman Maulana Samiul Haq said that house arrest of Saeed was aimed at pleasing India.

"Only a few days ago, a public gathering of the DCP has designated 2017 for liberation of Kashmir, which had irked India. The house arrest of Hafiz will not, in any way, affect the movement. Hafiz Saeed was released by courts. His arrest is without any reason or justification and he should be released instantly," Haq demanded.

Militant commander Syed Salahuddin also asked the Pakistan government to withdraw the orders to keep Saeed under house arrest.

Salahuddin said the government decision was "painful and cowardly".

Salahuddin, who heads the United Jihad Council (UJC), said in a statement that Pakistan government's move not only sent "a negative and disappointing message" to the people living in Kashmir, but it also showed "Pakistan's weak role in the ongoing freedom struggle" of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, protests continued in major cities of Pakistan against Saeed's detention.

According to local media reports, the protesters burnt effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protestors also raised slogans and held placards and banners showing support to Saeed.