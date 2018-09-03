हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami

Krishna temple damaged in 2015 Nepal earthquake reopens after 3 years on Janmashtami

Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is here. The entire nation has geared up to celebrate the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday. Some parts of the nation celebrated the festival on Sunday.

On the same day, a Krishna temple in Nepal has been reopened after almost three years on the occasion of Janmashtami. The temple is located in Lalitpur. The Krishna temple was damaged by an earthquake in the year 2015.

Janmashtami is the birthday of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. Not just India, but various other countries across the globe have devout followers of Lord Krishna who are immersed in celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The beloved Lord was known by many names such as Makhan Chor, Govinda, Mukunda, Madhusudhana or Vasudeva. His teachings are something that will inspire the generations to come and will act as that ray of light needed in the dark.

It is believed that Krishna is the eighth avatar of the Lord Vishnu and he inspires us in many ways.

