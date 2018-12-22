हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man climbs mobile tower in Pakistan demanding PM post, claims will improve economy

The man, who was not identified, hailed from Sargodha city. 

Image Courtesy: Screen Grab/Geo TV

Islamabad: A man climbed a mobile tower here on Saturday, demanding that he be made the country`s Prime Minister.

The man, who was not identified, hailed from Sargodha city and claimed that he can improve Pakistan`s economic condition and repay debts within six months and thus should be made the Premier, Geo News reported.

He climbed the mobile tower in Blue Area of Islamabad with the country`s flag in his hand. When asked to come down, the man said he will only speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan or District Police Officer of Sargodha city.

However, rescue officials used a lifter and with the help of police brought him down. The man was then taken to a police station. 

