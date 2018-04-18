Nawaz Sharif leaves for London to see ailing wife, triggers speculation that he might not return to Pakistan

Lahore: Nearly a week after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was banned from holding a public office and contesting elections, the PML-N leader left for London along with his daughter to see his cancer-stricken wife on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif's departure for London has triggered intense speculation that he might not return because of a likely conviction in three corruption cases against him.

While Sharif family's official spokesman did not reveal anything on his possible return, Nawaz's daughter Maryam, in a tweet, vowed to return before the next hearing if they were not granted an exemption from an appearance by an accountability court where proceedings over the family's London properties was underway.

Off to London to see Ami. If exemption not granted, will return before next hearing Insha'Allah. Pls remember her in your special prayers. pic.twitter.com/W0v64Ycsfj — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 18, 2018

"My mother is hospitalised again. Remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers," Maryam had tweeted after the family issued a statement informing that the two would leave for London to see the ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz – the wife of Pakistan's deposed PM - had earlier undergone a surgery for lymphoma (throat cancer).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier stated that the procedure was successful, but her condition later deteriorated.

Despite Maryam's tweet, the analysts believe that it is likely that Sharif will skip his appearance before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore on April 21.

NAB has summoned Sharif for allegedly misusing his authority for illegal construction of a road leading to his Jati Umra, Raiwind residence.

Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last week, is due to appear in the accountability court on April 23 in a corruption case. But it is likely that he may skip it.



Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi had shown reluctance to place the names of Nawaz Sharif and his family on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The NAB had asked the government to include the names of Sharif's children - Maryam, Hassan and Hussain and his son-in-law retired Captain Safdar Awan - on the ECL.

All of them are being tried in accountability courts regarding the Panama Leaks cases.

His both sons are already in London. They have been declared proclaimed offenders by the accountability court in the corruption cases against them.

Opposition parties especially the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has criticised the government for not placing the Sharif family on ECL.

(With Agency inputs)