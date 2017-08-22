close
Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz diagnosed with throat cancer: Aide

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with throat cancer, PTI quoted an aide saying on Tuesday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 23:56
Nawaz Sharif&#039;s wife Kulsoom Nawaz diagnosed with throat cancer: Aide

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with throat cancer, PTI quoted an aide saying on Tuesday. 

The former first lady, who is currently in London, will undergo treatment in the England capital in coming days, media reports said.

Kulsoom had filed nomination papers for by-poll to the NA-120 in Lahore after the seat fell vacant following Sharif's disqualification to hold any office by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case.

She signed the nomination papers after the PML-N decided to field the former first lady for the by-polls scheduled to be held in September.

On the day when she had to appear before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with objections on her nomination papers for NA-120 by-elections, the former first lady flew to London for the medical checkup. 

Kulsoom's doctors are of the view that her throat cancer is treatable, Samaa TV reported. 

Her nomination papers were challenged by candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Nawaz Sharif's wifeKulsoom NawazNawaz Sharif's wife cancerthroat cancerPakistan PM's wifePML-NLondonIslamabad

