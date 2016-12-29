No explosion onboard crashed military jet, more time needed to ascertain cause: Russia
Moscow: Russia's Transport Minister Thursday said that equipment on the military jet that crashed in the Black Sea was functioning "abnormally", but that it was too early to say what caused the crash.
"It is obvious that the equipment was functioning abnormally. Why that happened is up to experts to work out," Minister Maxim Sokolov told journalists, adding that preliminary conclusions would likely be released in January.
There was no explosion onboard the Syria-bound Russian military plane that crashed in the Black Sea at the weekend, but terrorism has not been ruled out as a possible cause, an official said today.
"There was no explosion onboard, I can say that for certain," said Sergei Bainetov, head of flight safety for the Russian Air Force.
"But an act of terror is not necessarily an explosion, so are not discarding this version," he added.
With AFP inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Gauging the public pulse after 50 days of demonetisation
- ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager on charges of money laundering
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
- US President Barack Obama pays tribute to martyrs of Pearl Harbour
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory
- Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video
- Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded