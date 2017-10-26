Pak blogger seeks asylum in Britain after alleging 'torture' during detention: Report

Islamabad: A Pakistani blogger has applied for asylum in Britain after claiming that he was tortured during his detention in the country, Dawn quoted a media report as saying.

Asim Saeed was one of the five activists who went missing mysteriously earlier this year from different cities in Pakistan.

According to the report, Saeed, who currently lives and works in Singapore, has now applied for asylum in Britain, fearing his life would be in danger if he had to return to Pakistan.

Prior to his disappearance, Saeed was running a Facebook page called 'Mochi', which was critical of Pakistan's military establishment.

"Since the inception of Pakistan, they've always been ruling us directly or indirectly," Dawn quoted him as saying to a news channel.

Saeed revealed that he was abducted by some men in plain clothes in a car when he was visiting Pakistan for his brother's wedding.

"'Do you know why you've been picked up?' they asked. I said, 'I have no idea'. Then he started to slap me. They said, 'Let's talk about Mochi'," he said.

Saeed alleged he was asked to disclose passwords for his email accounts and mobile phone before being taken to a secret detention.

The blogger said he was beaten with a leather strap, which left his arms and back in "shades of purple, blue and back".

Saeed further said that he was also questioned about having any links with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

However, he had denied having any association with foreign intelligence agencies as well as posting material that could be deemed blasphemous.

Human Rights Watch and other rights groups had raised concerns over the disappearances of activists in Pakistan and had asked the Pakistan government to urgently investigate the disappearances.