Pakistan arrests 28 Indian fishermen, seize vessels

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Geo News quoted a PMSA spokesperson as saying that the PMSA carried out an operation in the open sea during which 28 Indian fishermen were arrested and five of their vessels were seized on charges of illegal fishing.

The spokesperson added that the fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police for further legal action.

Earlier this month, 43 Indian fishermen were arrested for entering Pakistan's territorial waters.

Pakistan on Thursday decided to release 291 Indian fishermen on humanitarian grounds in two phases starting from next week, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in Islamabad said the fishermen will be released in the first phase on 29th of this month and on the 8th of next month.

The Indian and Pakistani forces often detain each other's fishermen for trespassing territorial waters.