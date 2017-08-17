close
Pakistan disappointed with US move to blacklist Hizbul Mujahideen, calls it 'unjustified'

Disappointed with the United States decision to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, Pakistan called the move 'unjustified', the Pakistan Foreign Office said on Wednesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 22:26
Islamabad: Disappointed with the United States decision to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, Pakistan called the move 'unjustified', the Pakistan Foreign Office said on Wednesday. 

The US on Wednesday designated the Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist group, nearly two months after declaring its Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

"Declaring organisations or groups supporting freedom struggle in Kashmir as terrorist outfits is completely unjustified," Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during his weekly press conference in Islamabad.

He said the US decision did not take into account "the 70-year struggle of Kashmiris."

"We are disappointed (with the US decision) in view of the fact that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute," he said.

He reiterated Pakistan's "moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people's struggle".

Formed in 1989, Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the largest and oldest terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

