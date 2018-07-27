हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan elections 2018

Pakistan elections 2018: PPP's Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.

PTI photo

Karachi: Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province.

He secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes, the Express Tribune reported.

Malani, a Pakistani Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahamin politician, was a member of parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP. 

In 2013 general elections, Malani was elected as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh.

