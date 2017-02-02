Pakistan envoy Ghulam Dastagir denies visa ban by Kuwait

Kuwait City/Karachi:"Pakistan on Wednesday rejected reports of a visa ban by Kuwait on its nationals.

Pakistani ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir has termed news on social media about the ban as baseless, adding that similar news had cropped up in 2011, Geo News reported.

On Wednesday, IANS quoted Russian news agency Sputnik International to say that Kuwait has banned nationals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It said the ban included on tourism, visit and trade visas as well as visas sponsored by spouses.

The ban was attributed to the "difficult security conditions" in the five countries by the Russian agency.

The news could not be immediately verified.