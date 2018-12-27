हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bangladesh

Pakistan politicians trying to rig polls, confirms Bangladesh's counter-terror unit chief

Ahmed said that the huge amount of money recovered from two locations in Dhaka was part of a conspiracy aimed to influence voters. 

Pakistan politicians trying to rig polls, confirms Bangladesh&#039;s counter-terror unit chief
Security arrangements being done ahead of election in Bangladesh. (IANS photo)

New Delhi: Days after Bangladesh's elite counter-terrorism unit Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) unearthed a plot of the Pakistan ISI trying to sabotage elections with the help of BNP leaders, RAB chief Benazir Ahmed made some startling revelation in an exclusive interaction with Zee Media/Wion that Pakistan politicians are in touch with a political party in Bangladesh.

"We have enough inputs shared by our counterparts in Pakistan that some Pakistan based politicians were in touch with a political party in Bangladesh. We have been given specific inputs and we are working on it," said Ahmed. 

"The money was brought to Bangladesh through hawala and the hundis. It was sourced from middle-eastern countries aimed to influence voters and use the money to create tension by violence. The day we raided these offices - December 25 the same day a huge amount of money was sent to Shariatpur constituency, later the area witnessed widespread violence," added Ahmed. 

Most importantly, Ahmed said that this could be just the tip of the iceberg. "This is a part of an organised network. We found registers that contained recent entries. The details mentioned constituencies and the amount of black money distributed. We are tracking the money trail," Ahmed said. 

On being quizzed whether the acting chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman who is on a self-imposed exile in London held meetings with ISI agency regarding the monetary transaction, he said that a possibility cannot be ruled out. 

The RAB is also investigating whether the phone conversation that had surfaced between a BNP leader and ISI agency had any connection with the raid.

