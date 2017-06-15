Pakistan pounds Rajouri LoC with mortar bombs, violates ceasefire twice

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Thursday pounded forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar bombs and fired small and automatic weapons as it violated ceasefire twice in a day, prompting Indian posts to retaliate strongly.

There has been 12 ceasefire violations in past five days and a total 15 along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since January 1 in which one civilian died and seven others were injured.

"Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate firing of mortars and small arms, automatic weapons from 1730 hours today in Naushera sector along the LoC of Rajouri district", Defence Spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said.

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly, effectively and the firing is presently on, he said.

Earlier the Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars and small arms, automatic weapons from 1400 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC which continued till 1530 hours.

Two Pakistani soldiers were yesterday killed in retaliatory fire after they breached the truce, targeting forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

There were 3 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on June 12, four on June 11 and one on June 10.