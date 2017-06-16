Pakistan security forces kill two militants

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces on Friday killed two militants who were allegedly planning a terror attack during a religious gathering of minority Shia Muslims.

Paramilitary Punjab Rangers conducted an intelligence- based operation early this morning in Dera Ghazi Khan area of Punjab.

In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed who were planning a terror attack during a gathering of Shiite Muslims observing the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, the army said.

The raid was part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against the supporters and remnants of militants after they were expelled from the tribal region, according to the army.