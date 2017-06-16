Pakistan security forces kill two militants
Pakistani security forces on Friday killed two militants who were allegedly planning a terror attack during a religious gathering of minority Shia Muslims.
Paramilitary Punjab Rangers conducted an intelligence- based operation early this morning in Dera Ghazi Khan area of Punjab.
In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed who were planning a terror attack during a gathering of Shiite Muslims observing the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, the army said.
The raid was part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against the supporters and remnants of militants after they were expelled from the tribal region, according to the army.