Pakistani female lawmaker faces sexual harassment from provincial minister - Watch video of her shocking revelations

Karachi: A Pakistani female lawmaker, Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, threatened to self-immolate after she was harassed by male colleagues in Parliament.

AFP quoted the MP from Sindh province as saying that it showed how laws to protect women are not being enforced.

She is reported to have said that a provincial minister Imdad Pitafi had invited her to his private chambers on the floor of the Assembly on Friday which had made her very angry.

After the deputy speaker of the Assembly, also a woman, refused to take any action, Nusrat was seen on Saturday holding a small bottle said to be of petrol and threatening to immolate herself if action was not taken.

Following which the federal party chiefs were forced to intervene with Pitafi finally apologising in the Assembly while offering Abbasi a chador, or veil, as a mark of his respect.

Abbasi was further quoted as saying by AFP on Tuesday that the incident was now "over" but "implementation of laws protecting women from sexual harassment is still a dream."

"Even us, the parliamentarians are not safe from gender biases and harassment," she added.

Watch what she had to say (Courtesy - www.facebook.com/nusratsahar.official):

(With Agency inputs)