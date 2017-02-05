close
Pakistan's true face exposed? Protests in Islamabad over atrocities by government through ISI on innocent citizens

Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 11:11
Islamabad: Pakistan has been exposed once again that too by its own people.

A huge protest erupted in Islamabad on Sunday atrocities by Pakistan government and ISI on the innocent citizens.

Several Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) locals staged protests in Islamabad.

The agitated PoK locals claimed that Pakistan government via ISI and administration is committing atrocities on innocent citizens.

This is not the first time when Pakistan's own people have exposed the nation for atrocities on innocent people.

 

 

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 10:57

