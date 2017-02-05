Pakistan's true face exposed? Protests in Islamabad over atrocities by government through ISI on innocent citizens
Islamabad: Pakistan has been exposed once again that too by its own people.
A huge protest erupted in Islamabad on Sunday atrocities by Pakistan government and ISI on the innocent citizens.
Several Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) locals staged protests in Islamabad.
The agitated PoK locals claimed that Pakistan government via ISI and administration is committing atrocities on innocent citizens.
PoK locals stage a protest in Islamabad; Claim that Pak govt, via ISI and administration, is committing atrocities on innocent citizens. pic.twitter.com/iRXTruty79
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017
PoK locals stage a protest against Pakistan’s atrocities in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/oDhFubFNhE
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017
This is not the first time when Pakistan's own people have exposed the nation for atrocities on innocent people.
