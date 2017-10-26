Panama Papers case: Pakistan court issues bailable warrant against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: The anti-corruption court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with two cases related to the Panama Papers leak.

The development came after Sharif failed to appear before the court in two graft cases namely the Flagship Investment case and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment case.

Since Sharif was allegedly accused in graft cases, the 67-year-old has been in London with wife Kalsum for her treatment and has not returned to Pakistan for the court's hearing.

On September 8, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) registered three cases against the ousted Prime Minister, his children and son-in-law in the Accountability Court following a verdict by the Supreme Court, which disqualified him after an investigation into corruption allegations against his family.

Although his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar appeared before the court, Sharif skipped the hearing. His lawyer Khawaja Haris asked the court to exempt him from appearing.

However, NAB deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the request citing that the court had already grant Sharif a 15-day exemption.

The court adjourned hearing in all three cases till November 3.

Last week, the court had indicted Sharif and his daughter over allegations linked to ownership of London properties, opening a trial that could see the former leader jailed.

The Sharifs have called the corruption proceedings against them a conspiracy, hinting at intervention by the powerful military, but opponents have hailed it as a rare example of the rich and powerful being held accountable.

(With PTI inputs)