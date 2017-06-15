close
﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 12:04
Panamagate probe: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appears before JIT

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to appear on Thursday before the Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT), which is probing allegations of money-laundering against his family.

He is the first sitting prime minister of Pakistan to be directly questioned by investigators.

According to the notice issued to the Prime Minister, Sharif has been called as a witness and not as an accused.

However, according to sources, the JIT can possibly ask him how he and his children acquired the properties and set up various businesses in different parts of the world, reports the Dawn.

Investigators may also ask Sharif about the factual variations in the speeches he delivered on different fora after the Panama Papers leak surfaced, including his address to the nation, his speech in the National Assembly and his statement before the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister`s son Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have already been summoned and questioned by the JIT in recent days.

The JIT has also summoned his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on June 17

