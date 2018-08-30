PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Nepal for BIMSTEC Summit; four-layer security, special commandos, bullet-proof cars for VVIP guests

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nepal on Thursday to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit which would be held from August 30 to August 31.

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Nepal during his current tenure.

He left for Nepal this morning via special chartered flight and is expected to land at the Tribhuwan International Airport around 8 AM.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for a two-day visit to Nepal. He will participate in 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu. pic.twitter.com/cpiqaPDtUt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

PM Modi's Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wazed is also expected to arrive around 9:15 AM and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be arriving Kathmandu at 10:15 AM.

In view of the arrival of the VVIP's for the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, Nepal`s International Airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed for about two-and-a-half hour, the Air Traffic Controller Room (ATR) of the airport informed.

"No flights will land or take off from the airport from 8:30 am (local time)," it added.

State Heads and representatives from Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka have already arrived in Nepali capital Kathmandu for the Summit.

PM Modi to hold parleys with Sheikh Hasina

On the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to have sideline meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the source said.

PM to handover hospice built in Pashupatinath to Nepal PM

Prime Minister Modi will be also handing over the hospice built in the premise of the Pashupatinath in Indian aid to Nepal.

The foundation stone to build the hospice in the Pashupatinath Temple premises was laid in 2001 and it will be handed over to Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli on Friday.

The hospice is claimed to have facilities like that of a three-star hotel and the Indian Government has given assistance of 22 crore Nepali rupees.

It can host about 398 pilgrims at a time, which has 82 rooms in total.

Four-layer security for PM Modi, Heads of States

A four-layer security arrangement has been made for the head of the states of BIMSTEC member nations, which comprises Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army and National Investigation Department.

The Nepal Army is designated to take on the central charge of the security during the BIMSTEC Summit, but Prime Minister has opted to bring his own security team.

"A total of 35 special commandos for the security of Prime Minister Modi already have arrived Kathmandu late last week. They were stationed here to access the security situation and clearance for the Prime Minister's arrival, alongside they also will be stationed in and around the venues he will be present,"a source inside the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

Along with the special security force, three bullet-proof cars also have been brought to Nepal's capital Kathmandu last week.

However, the head of the state of other member states will be given security by the Nepali Security officials.

The organizer Nepal has deployed about 30,000 security officials for the summit.

BIMSTEC, the regional group of seven countries which lies near the Bay of Bengal, includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

(With ANI inputs)