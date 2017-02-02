Post ban, Syrian envoy dubs U.S. as ''sponsor of terrorism''

Surajkund: Syrian Ambassador to India, Riad Abbas, snubbed U.S. President Donald Trump for his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying America is the sponsor of terrorism across the globe and not these nations.

Trump's executive order last week put a 120-day halt on the U.S. refugee program, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposed a 90-day suspension on the people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"Our people are there (in US). What (will) happen (to them) now? They (America) are responsible.

They are the sponsor of terrorism all over the world, not only in middle east," Abbas told ANI.

He added the U.S. needs to filter terrorism and not Muslims from the country.

The move, which Trump's administration says is aimed at protecting the United States from terrorist attacks, has been condemned by many countries and has sparked protests and court challenges in the United States.

Trump has long pledged to take this kind of action, making it a prominent feature of his campaign for the presidential election.