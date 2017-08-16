close
Sohail Mahmood takes over as Pakistan's High Commissioner to India

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 23:00
New Delhi: Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday assumed his charge as the Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, after his predecessor Abdul Basit announced retirement before his tenure was scheduled to end

Mahmood, who joined Pakistan's Foreign Service in 1985, had discharged his responsibilities in Islamabad's diplomatic mission in Washington, New York, Ankara and Bangkok.

He is taking charge of his office at the time when bilateral ties between the two countries are tense.

Mahmood's predecessor Abdul Basit was appointed as high commissioner to New Delhi in 2014.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had earlier approved Basit's early retirement request.

According to local media reports, Basit was apparently not ready to work under his junior - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua - who had been elevated to the top bureaucratic slot in March this year. 

