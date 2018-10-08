हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Taking cue from PM Narendra Modi, Imran Khan to launch 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign

The Pak PM has earlier announced adopting austerity measures and launched a plantation drive

Taking cue from PM Narendra Modi, Imran Khan to launch &#039;Clean and Green Pakistan&#039; campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign on Monday after the four provinces and the Centre agreed to undertake the new cleanliness initiative. 

A decision to this effect was taken during a recent meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), chaired by the Prime Minister after the four provinces and the Centre agreed to undertake the new cleanliness initiative 

The Prime Minister has earlier announced adopting austerity measures and launched a plantation drive.

''The cleanliness movement, which has been named as Clean and Green Pakistan, will be formally launched on October 8 by PM Imran Khan,'' Malik Amin Aslam Khan, the advisor to Pakistan PM on climate change, had told reporters.

Aslam Khan said that the government will launch an aggressive campaign on all forms of media for educating people and motivating them for participation in the upcoming ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

“We will appoint at least six national cleanliness ambassadors, one from each province, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and will try to engage religious leaders, celebrities from sports, arts and any other fields to give impetus to Clean for Pakistan movement, after launch by PM Imran Khan,” the PM’s adviser said.

“We will request all Pakistanis, private sector, NGOs, religious seminaries, trade associations, workers associations and people from all walks of life to contribute by participating in this noble cause to ensure personal hygiene and to develop a better image as a healthy nation,” the PM’s adviser asked all the countrymen.

In its first 100 days of governance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took another step for the well-being of its people as Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded an approval to a 5-year plan of eliminating polio from Pakistan.

On Sunday, Premier Khan, while approving the 5-year plan, directed concerned authorities to implement all measure to battle the menace of polio virus.

“The restrictions imposed on Pakistan, due to polio, are distressing. I want to see a polio free Pakistan soon,” PM Imran stated.

On 2nd October 2014, PM Narendra Modi had launched a Swachh Bharat Mission across the length and breadth of the country as a national movement.

The campaign aims to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by 2nd October 2019.

“A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary in 2019,” PM Modi said as he launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at Rajpath in New Delhi. 

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of the most significant cleanliness campaigns launched by the Government of India so far.

PM Modi led a cleanliness pledge at India Gate, which about thirty lakh government employees across the country joined. 

He also flagged off a walkathon at Rajpath and surprised people by joining in not just for a token few steps, but marching with the participants for a long way.

