Terrorism cannot be defeated by resorting to blame game: Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asserted on Friday that terrorism cannot be defeated by evading responsibilities and resorting to blame game as is being done by a "few players" in the region.

General Bajwa said his country was waging an "indiscriminate" war against terrorism and will root out the "menace" with the military's ongoing Radd-ul-Fasaad operation.

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University (NDU) here, 56-year-old General Bajwa said "terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity."

"Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing operation Radd-ul- Fasaad," Pakistan Army quoted him as saying.

"Terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes from one's own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames outside as is being done by few players in the region," he said.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, Bajwa said that a full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

He said Pakistan Army was committed to defence and security of the country and will continue to perform with support of the people.

India and Afghanistan have blamed Pakistan for supporting terror outfits to carry out attacks in their respective countries.

Launched on February 22 this year, Operation Radd-ul- Fasaad (elimination of discord) is a Pakistani military operation aimed at deweaponising and eliminating the hidden terrorist sleeper cells across the country, besides ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders.

The operation is aimed at eliminating the threat of terrorism and consolidating the gains of Operation Zarb-e-Azb which was launched in 2014 as a joint military offencive.